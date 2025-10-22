Most difficult power supply situation in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions – Energy Ministry

The Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions are currently experiencing the most difficult power supply situation.

Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said on air, as reported by Ukrinform and cited by Censor.NET.

Which facilities were targeted by Russia?

According to the official, today’s attack targeted power generation facilities as well as distribution and transmission infrastructure in several regions.

"The most difficult situation right now is in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Odesa regions. In Chernihiv region, the enemy again struck several energy facilities, leaving about 140,000 customers without power. Restoration is complicated by continuous Russian drone attacks," Nekrasov said.

He added that energy crews have already begun repair work.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of October 21, Russia launched a strike on Ukraine using attack drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia targeted Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and air defense systems were active in the city.

By morning, it became known that two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, and a high-rise building caught fire in the Dniprovskyi district. Zaporizhzhia also came under attack — 13 people were injured, and residential fires broke out. Additionally, Russian forces targeted Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

In the Kyiv region, four people, two adults and two children, were reported killed.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine.

