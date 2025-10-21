Parts of Odesa left without power due to substation failure

On the evening of October 21, parts of Odesa’s Prymorskyi and Kyivskyi districts were left without power.

According to Censor.NET, the outage was caused by a local equipment failure at DTEK facilities.

The head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported on the situation, saying the failure occurred earlier in the evening and repair crews are working on site.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been implemented in number of regions

Several neighborhoods in these districts remain without power. Points of Invincibility are operating around the clock for residents affected by the blackout. City authorities assured that energy crews are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

As a reminder, on October 19, explosions were heard in Odesa region.

Russian forces carried out a combined strike using Shahed-type attack drones and ballistic missiles.

Read more on our Telegram channel