Emergency power cuts have been implemented in number of regions

On the evening of Saturday, 18 October, emergency power cuts were introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine due to a difficult situation in the power grid.

This was reported by DTEK and local regional power companies, Censor.NET reports.

"At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts have been introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement said.

In addition, emergency power outages have been introduced in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Chernihiv region has power outage schedules in place.

As a reminder, on the morning of 18 October, emergency power outage schedules were introduced in the Sumy region.

