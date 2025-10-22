Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles: air defence systems are operating in city (updated)

Explosions were heard in the capital during the air raid alert.

According to Censor.NET, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv CMA, reported on the work of the air defence forces.

"Air defence is working in Kyiv! Stay in safe places!" he wrote on Telegram.

Local residents also reported hearing explosions in various parts of the city. Information about the possible consequences of the attack is currently being clarified.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported a fire after an explosion in the Holosiivskyi district. According to him, all services are heading to the scene.

"Stay in shelters until the air raid siren stops," Klitschko added.

At 1:39 a.m., Klitschko again reported explosions in Kyiv.

"Ballistics on Kyiv again. Air defence is working," he wrote on Telegram. He also said that medics had been called to the Darnytskyi district.

At 01:53, the mayor of Kyiv reported that, according to preliminary data, debris had fallen into the courtyard of a residential building in the Pecherskyi district, causing cars to catch fire. Emergency services are already on their way to the scene.

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of October 21, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones.

Read more on our Telegram channel