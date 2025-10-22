Russian attack on Kyiv: two people killed, high-rise building on fire in Dniprovskyi district (updated)

On the night of Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and attack drones.

A fire broke out in a high-rise building

According to the KCMA, a fire broke out on the 8th and 9th floors of a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of an enemy attack.

According to Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the KCMA, there is currently information about one person killed in the attack in Dniprovskyi district.

"We are also recording the consequences of the attack in Darnytsia district at two addresses - a fire in a residential high-rise and a non-residential building," he said.

The fire has been contained

For his part, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the fire in a multi-storey building in the Dniprovskyi district had been contained. All services are working at the scene. Ten people have been rescued. According to preliminary data, the body of 1 person was found.

"Emergency services have also been sent to the Darnytskyi district, where, preliminarily, a fire broke out in a non-residential building," he added.

Updated information

According to the KCMA, the death toll in the capital has risen to two.

What happened before?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defence systems were operating in the city.

