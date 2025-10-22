Russian troops attacked Poltava region: oil companies damaged

On the night of 22 October, Russian troops once again attacked the territory of Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Oil companies were damaged

According to him, as a result of direct hits and falling debris, oil and gas facilities in the Myrhorod district were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

"Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is cancelled," the head of the region emphasised.

No further information on the Russian attack on Poltava region is currently available.

Read more: Russia launched KAB towards Poltava region for first time

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defence systems were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 people injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses.