Russia launched KAB towards Poltava region for first time
The Air Force reported for the first time that Russian troops had launched a guided aerial bomb from the Kharkiv region towards the Poltava region.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
This is the first mention of a guided aerial bomb being launched towards the Poltava region.
It is known that an air raid alert was declared in the Poltava region.
KABs' attack
As a reminder, on 17 October, it was reported that Russian invaders had attacked Mykolaiv with KABs for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion.
It is also known that on 18 October, Lozova in the Kharkiv region was hit for the first time with a jet KAB, which flew 130 km.
In 2024, it was reported that Russian invaders had changed the design of KABs so that they could fly further.
