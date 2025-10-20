ENG
Russia launched KAB towards Poltava region for first time

The Russians launched KAB at Poltava region for the first time. What is known?

The Air Force reported for the first time that Russian troops had launched a guided aerial bomb from the Kharkiv region towards the Poltava region.

This is the first mention of a guided aerial bomb being launched towards the Poltava region.

It is known that an air raid alert was declared in the Poltava region.

KABs' attack

As a reminder, on 17 October, it was reported that Russian invaders had attacked Mykolaiv with KABs for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion.

It is also known that on 18 October, Lozova in the Kharkiv region was hit for the first time with a jet KAB, which flew 130 km.

In 2024, it was reported that Russian invaders had changed the design of KABs so that they could fly further.

