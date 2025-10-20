Russia launched KAB towards Poltava region for first time

The Air Force reported for the first time that Russian troops had launched a guided aerial bomb from the Kharkiv region towards the Poltava region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

This is the first mention of a guided aerial bomb being launched towards the Poltava region.

It is known that an air raid alert was declared in the Poltava region.

KABs' attack

As a reminder, on 17 October, it was reported that Russian invaders had attacked Mykolaiv with KABs for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion.

It is also known that on 18 October, Lozova in the Kharkiv region was hit for the first time with a jet KAB, which flew 130 km.

In 2024, it was reported that Russian invaders had changed the design of KABs so that they could fly further.

Read more: At night, enemy attacked Poltava region with drones: fire broke out at finished products warehouse. PHOTOS