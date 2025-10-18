At night, enemy attacked Poltava region with drones: fire broke out at finished products warehouse. PHOTOS

On the night of 18 October, Russian drones once again attacked the Poltava region. Air defence was operating in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the air defence organisation Volodymyr Kohut and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"As a result of a drone crash in the Poltava district, a warehouse of a civilian enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out and was extinguished by the SES units. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said Kohut.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire broke out in a finished goods warehouse of one of the city's enterprises.

"The fire engulfed about 1,500 square metres of the premises. Rescuers eliminated the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

A total of 63 rescuers and 15 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in the firefighting," the rescuers said.

As a reminder, on the night of Saturday, 18 October, explosions were heard in the Cherkasy, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions amid an attack by Russian drones.

