Fires extinguished in Poltava region after Russian combined strike. PHOTOS

In Poltava region, rescuers extinguished fires that broke out following a Russian combined strike during the night of October 16.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

The target of the attack was the region’s energy infrastructure. Oil and gas industry facilities were damaged by the strikes and falling debris.

A total of 153 rescuers and 36 units of SES equipment were involved in handling the aftermath of the strike.

See more: Aftermath of Russian strike on Poltava region: missile fragments possibly containing cluster munitions found in Kremenchuk. VIDEO+PHOTOS















Earlier, the press service of DTEK energy holding also said that on the night of 16 October, Russian occupation forces launched a new missile attack on gas production infrastructure in the Poltava region. As a result of the attack, the operation of gas production facilities in Poltava region was suspended.

The head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, also reported damage to oil and gas facilities in the region.