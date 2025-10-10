Aftermath of Russian strike on Poltava region: missile fragments possibly containing cluster munitions found in Kremenchuk. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An enemy strike on Poltava region overnight on October 10 damaged an energy infrastructure facility, vehicles and private homes in Kremenchuk district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava region.

As noted, the energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of falling debris and direct hits. The attack also damaged private houses and vehicles. There were no reports of casualties.

Investigative teams from the police, patrol officers, explosive ordnance disposal specialists, utility crews and NGOs worked at the scene to assist residents and clear the aftermath of the attack.

Police investigators and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office, are documenting the consequences of what they describe as another Russian war crime. The collected materials will form part of the evidentiary file for international courts.

In Kremenchuk, police bomb technicians recovered missile fragments that may be from a warhead fitted with cluster munitions containing spherical submunitions — ordnance that is extremely dangerous and can detonate unexpectedly.





