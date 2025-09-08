In Kremenchuk, rescuers set up crossings over Dnipro after drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An enemy drone attack damaged a bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk. Traffic has been temporarily suspended to allow urgent repair work.

Rescuers from the emergency response and special operations unit of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Poltava region immediately organized transportation across the river for those most in need of assistance, Censor.NET reports.

During the repair period, rescuers helped residents reach the opposite bank of the city. Thus, among those transported were a woman and a child requiring urgent medical care.





