Damage to bridge across Dnipro River in Kremenchuk: traffic is impossible. Trains will run on changed route. PHOTO

A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, was damaged as a result of a nighttime enemy strike.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Vitalii Maletskii on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the bridge was on the balance of Ukrzaliznytsia. Experts are working on a conclusion on the extent of the damage and the possibility of its further operation.

"At the moment, the bridge is closed for traffic. We are awaiting official information from Ukrzaliznytsia and are ready to provide maximum support from the city to restore traffic as soon as possible.

During the bridge closure, we are taking all the necessary measures to ensure the life support on both banks of the city. Algorithms for the work of the medical sector, ambulances, maternity hospitals, emergency response services and utilities have already been worked out," the mayor added.

Photo: Vitaliy Maletskiy

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, due to the damage to infrastructure in the Kremenchuk district caused by the shelling, trains No. 59 Odesa - Kharkiv and No. 8 Kharkiv - Odesa will follow a reroute through the stations Poltava-Kyivska, Romodan, Hrebinka, Taras Shevchenko (Smila), and Znamianka. Buses will bring passengers to Kremenchuk station.

Train No. 260 from Chop will run to Kriukiv-on-Dnipro station, from where a bus transfer is also planned. Similarly, for the return route, buses will be waiting for passengers at the Kremenchuk railway station at 13:30 with a subsequent transfer to the cars to Zakarpattia.

"In the coming days, while the multi-component repair is underway, there will definitely be train delays in the region due to the detour of the affected section. We will also use buses to deliver people to/from Kremenchuk from the nearest available stations.

It should also be added that the shelling damaged suburban rolling stock in Kremenchuk, and a backup has already been deployed to the routes. However, electric trains No. 6663 Kremenchuk - Znamianka (Korystivka) and No. 6664 Znamianka (Korystivka) - Kremenchuk will not run on 07.09.2025 due to infrastructure repairs," UZ added.

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.