Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian missiles are being found in Kremenchuk, - mayor. PHOTO

Unexploded Russian cluster munitions were found in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, after a Russian strike.

This was reported by Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention! Vital information! Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian missiles are being found in the city! If you notice them, do not approach or touch them - they can explode at any time! Call 101 or 102 IMMEDIATELY!

Be sure to tell your children about the danger, because these munitions are silver in colour, look like balls and can attract the attention of children!" - he said.

As a reminder, on the night of 19 August, Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk and Lubny.

