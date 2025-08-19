Enemy launched massive attack on Poltava region at night: explosions were heard in Kremenchuk and Lubny

During the night, Russian invaders launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region. The enemy used attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the RMA Volodymyr Kohut.

"There were hits and falling debris in Kremenchuk and Lubny districts. The administrative buildings of local energy sector enterprises were damaged," he said in a statement.

In the Lubny district, 1471 residential and 119 legal customers lost power as a result of the attack. The State Emergency Service and power engineers are working to overcome the consequences of the attack.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," added Kohut.

