Enemy attacked Poltava region with drones: houses in Kremenchuk and Poltava regions were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, July 27, 2025, Russian troops tried to attack the territory of the Poltava region with attack drones.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, air defense was operating in the Poltava region.

In Kremenchuk and Poltava districts, fragments of enemy UAVs fell, damaging 4 private houses and 3 outbuildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

"Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" the head of the region emphasizes.