Fire broke out in Poltava region as result of debris from UAV falling. PHOTO
At night in Kremenchuk district, a fire broke out in an outbuilding as a result of the fall of UAV wreckage.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Kohut, Censor.NET informs.
Rescuers extinguished the fire. There were no casualties.
At night, it was reported that explosions were heard in the Poltava region, and air defence forces were working.
