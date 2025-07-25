Explosions heard in Poltava region at night: ballistic missile threat and air defence system in operation

On the night of 25 July, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region with drones and a ballistic missile.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force and the acting head of the RMA Volodymyr Kohut.

The air alert in Poltava region was announced at 9.30 p.m. Around 11 p.m., residents began to report air defence operations against the "shaheds". At 11:58 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported a high-speed target in the north-east of Poltava region in the direction of Kremenchuk and called on residents to take cover.

At 11:39 p.m., a powerful explosion was heard in Kremenchuk.

"Air defence is operating in Poltava region. Stay in shelters," Kohut wrote.

At half past midnight, the Air Force lifted the ballistic missile threat. Two minutes earlier, the air alert in Poltava region was lifted.

