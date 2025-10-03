Massive shelling of Poltava region: St. Nicholas Church of OCU damaged in Poltava, number of schools switched to online learning. PHOTO

On the night of 3 October, the St Nicholas Church of the OCU was damaged in Poltava: an explosive wave smashed out some windows and damaged the refectory.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the rector of the church, Oleksandr Dediukhin.

"As a result of the night attack by the Russians, half of the windows in our church were smashed out. Thank God, no one was injured. We continue to rejoice in Jesus Christ. We will repair everything, but for now we will cover it with film. All services will be held as scheduled," the priest said.





According to the secretary of the Poltava City Council, Kateryna Yamshchykova, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in different parts of the community were damaged. All the necessary services and departments of the city council are involved in the aftermath. Fixing works are ongoing.

Some schools in Poltava have switched to online learning today.

As of 10:00 a.m., 16 apartment buildings, one private house and one utility company have been damaged.

As a reminder, on the night of 3 October, the Russians launched a massive combined attack on a number of regions. The attack damaged energy and gas infrastructure facilities.