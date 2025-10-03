Enemy launched massive attack on number of regions of Ukraine at night
On the night of 3 October, Russian troops launched a massive strike on a number of regions in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force and monitoring channels.
The enemy attacked Poltava and Kharkiv regions with a large number of strike UAVs. Kharkiv, Poltava, Lubenskyi district, Dnipro, and Odesa were under attack.
The occupiers also launched ballistic and cruise missiles on the Poltava region.
As always, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones were used simultaneously, which makes it much more difficult for the Defence Forces to repel such an attack due to the different speeds, principles of operation and number of attack weapons.
According to local public sources in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions, as a result of the enemy's combined massive attack, power outages have been reported in some districts of the regions.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password