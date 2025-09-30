Nearly 50,000 Shahed drones launched by Russia against Ukraine since start of full-scale war – media

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has launched nearly 50,000 Shahed attack drones against Ukraine. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, these drone strikes have killed 253 people and wounded another 1,524.

This is reported in an article by Slidstvo.Info, Censor.NET says.

The SSU has recorded nearly 50,000 launches of "Shahed" drones across Ukraine between February 2022 and August 2025.

Investigators have opened more than 1,600 criminal cases related to attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said the drone attacks have killed 253 people and wounded 1,524.

They add that Russian military doctrine previously made no provision for weapons such as UAVs, and as a result the Russian armed forces lacked a clear chain of responsibility for this type of strike.

"They are gradually creating dedicated units, like our Forces of Unmanned Systems. We are beginning to identify who is making the decisions to carry out these strikes. We worked closely with our intelligence partners to gather this information bit by bit. We will now name specific individuals and pursue them in absentia, and I hope it is only a matter of time before real accountability follows," said Yurii Bielousov, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict at the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (in office until September 2025 - ed.).

