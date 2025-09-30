Russian attack on Kyiv on September 7: injured woman dies in intensive care

Photo: Офіс генпрокурора

On September 30, a 74-year-old woman who was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv on September 7 died in the intensive care unit of one of the capital's hospitals.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

He recalled that on September 7, a young woman and her small child died in the Svyatoshinsky district. The next day, the body of another victim, a man, was recovered from the rubble.

Watch more: In Kyiv, police detained Mercedes driver who severely beat cyclist. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A week ago, a young woman who had been injured in a rocket attack died in hospital. She was pregnant at the time. Doctors fought for her life for two weeks. They saved the baby by performing a caesarean section on the mother.

"There were five victims of the attack on September 7. Specifically, three women and a small child," Klitschko added.

As previously reported, on September 7, as a result of massive Russian shelling of Kyiv, three people were killed in a nine-story residential building, including one child. Another 11 people were injured.