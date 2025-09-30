In Kyiv, police detained Mercedes driver who severely beat cyclist. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Recently, the Kyiv police received a report from eyewitnesses that a driver of a Mercedes SUV had severely beaten a cyclist on Mezhyhirska Street in Podil district. An investigative team and criminal police officers arrived at the scene.

According to Censor.NET, law enforcement officers found that a 40-year-old Kyiv resident suffered from the attack and was hospitalised with a closed head injury and a fractured temporal bone. He is currently in a serious condition in hospital.

In the course of search operations, law enforcement officers of the Podil Police Department, with the participation of criminal analysis analysts, established the direction of the car's movement and, with the forceful support of the Special Police Regiment, detained the suspect, a 44-year-old businessman who lives in Kyiv region.

The police established that the men had a conflict over a parked car that was obstructing the cyclist's movement on the bike path. Then, having heard the remarks in his address, the driver of the SUV hit the man several times in the head, and when he fell to the ground, he dragged the unconscious victim off the roadway to the side of the road and fled the scene.

The investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office, served the offender a notice of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years in prison.





Read more: Fraudsters who had defrauded soldiers released from captivity and stolen about million hryvnias exposed. VIDEO&PHOTOS