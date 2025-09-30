Russia intensifies air strikes on Ukraine, - Ministry of Defence

Russia plans to intensify its air strike campaign. The aggressor will continue to attack energy infrastructure and residential buildings in order to increase psychological pressure on Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence Ivan Havryliuk in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.

ЭThe Kremlin will raise the stakes, the aggressor will increase the intensity of air attacks and the number of weapons used. This is another challenge for us, for Ukraine, and for our partners and allies. Strikes on energy facilities and residential buildings of Ukrainians are a huge psychological pressure not only on Ukrainians," the deputy minister said.

As a reminder, Kyiv has asked its partners to provide at least 10 Patriot medium-range systems. This air defence system is capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles, including hypersonic aeroballistic "Kinzhal" missiles.

Read more: Russians are installing 16-channel systems on "Shahed" drones to bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare, - Ministry of Defense