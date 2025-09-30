Ukraine uses Patriot systems only to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles, - Havryliuk

Patriot systems in Ukraine are used exclusively to destroy Russian ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence Ivan Havryliuk in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.

He emphasised that Patriot missiles are used exclusively to destroy Russian ballistic missiles. According to the BBC, this indicates Kyiv's limited ability to use air defence systems against other threats, such as cruise missiles.

The Patriot missile is part of the American MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which is designed for air and missile defence. Patriot is considered one of the most effective air defence systems in the world, and it is its missiles that are used in Ukraine to destroy Russian ballistic missiles such as "Kinzhal" or "Iskander".

To effectively defend itself against Russian attacks, Ukraine needs modern anti-aircraft missile systems. According to Havryliuk, Kyiv has asked its partners to provide at least 10 Patriot medium-range systems.

"Strengthening Ukraine's air defence is an investment in the security of all of Europe," the general emphasized.

