Israel’s Patriot has been operating in Ukraine for month, - Zelenskyy

Israel's Patriot air defense system has been operating in Ukraine for a month.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing.

According to Zelenskyy, two more systems are to arrive in Ukraine in the fall.

"The Israeli complex is working in Ukraine. It has been working for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that he would not talk about Patriot anymore.

As a reminder, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodskyi said that Israel had in fact transferred weapons to Ukraine. In particular, it was Patriot systems that were previously in service with Israel.

Brodsky did not specify when exactly Ukraine received these systems.

Later, the Israeli Foreign Ministry denied that the state had transferred Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had agreed with Israel to purchase a Barak-8 air defense missile system before the Hamas attack. But after the militants' attack, the topic of transferring air defense systems was not raised, as Israel was dealing with internal issues. Later, Kyiv received information that it could count on old Patriot models.