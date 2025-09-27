Ukraine handed over $90 billion list of weapons to Trump, ready for new agreements on certain types of weapons - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has handed over to US President Donald Trump a list of $90 billion worth of weapons that the Ukrainian side wants to receive.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Zelenskyy assured that the United States had received all the details from Ukraine about Kyiv's desire to receive certain weapons "with details and illustrations."

"And all of this is in principle envisaged in our big deal worth $90 billion, but we are also ready for separate agreements on certain types of weapons, including long-range weapons. I can't give any more details, it's a very sensitive issue," he said, answering questions from the press.

Earlier, Minister Sybiha noted that Zelenskyy and Trump had discussed lifting restrictions on arms supplies to Ukraine.

Read more: Russia may use tankers to launch drones at Denmark, Norway, Baltic states – Zelenskyy