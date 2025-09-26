Russia may use tankers to launch drones at Denmark, Norway, Baltic states – Zelenskyy

Russia may be using tankers as launch and control platforms for drones targeting Denmark, Norway and the Baltic states.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reported.

"According to intelligence, Russia may be using tankers as platforms to launch and operate these and similar drones," the head of state said.

He added: "It is not easy to prevent this, but it is possible, and we must learn and develop the necessary capabilities."

As a reminder, on the night of September 24–25, a group of unidentified drones was spotted flying over Denmark in areas near military sites.

Danish authorities said that a "professional actor" was behind the drone flights over several airports this week, calling it a "hybrid attack" aimed at spreading panic.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated that the drones had been launched "locally." He said there is no evidence of Russian involvement so far.

Earlier, Aalborg airport in northern Denmark, near a military base, suspended flights overnight after drones were detected.

Three smaller airports in southern Denmark, in Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Vojens, also reported drone sightings but continued operations.

