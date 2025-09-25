ENG
Unknown drones have been flying over Aalborg Airport in Denmark for several hours

In Denmark, an airport was closed due to the appearance of unknown drones in the airspace.

Late in the evening on 24 September, the airport in Aalborg in northern Denmark temporarily suspended operations after drones were detected in its airspace.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports on this.

The airport, which is also used as an air base for the Danish Air Force, temporarily suspended operations for safety reasons. Law enforcement officials said they had detected several drones but noted that there was no threat to passengers or city residents.

It is noted that three passenger flights were redirected to other airports due to the incident.

The police emphasised that there is currently no confirmation that the drones found are the same ones that were previously seen in Copenhagen, but they "operate in a similar manner".

