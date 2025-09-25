Russian fighter jet flew over German frigate, - Pistorius reported on new provocation by Russia

There has been another incident involving a Russian aircraft in the Baltic Sea. This time, a Russian fighter jet flew over a German Navy frigate.

This was reported by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Welt writes, Censor.NET informs.

He compared this incident to Russia's violations of Polish and Estonian airspace.

"Putin wants to provoke NATO member states, and he wants to identify, expose, and exploit alleged weaknesses in the NATO alliance... The alliance has responded clearly and decisively to Russian provocations, but at the same time has shown the necessary prudence, which is particularly important these days," Pistorius said.

According to the head of the German Defence Ministry, given the existing threat, Europe must take greater responsibility for its own defence.

"For the Bundeswehr, this means that its strength must be increased to approximately 460,000 soldiers. This is to be achieved through a new voluntary military service. If the requirement is not met, compulsory conscription is also possible with the consent of the Bundestag," said the German minister.

As a reminder, on September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that their MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.

