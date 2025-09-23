NATO will decide on downing Russian intruding aircraft based on real-time threat assessment – Rutte

NATO will decide whether to use force against Russian aircraft or drones violating the Alliance’s airspace based on intelligence assessments of the threat level.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made the statement at NATO headquarters in Brussels on September 23, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

According to him, decisions on downing Russian aircraft will be made in real time, depending on the potential threat they pose.

"Decisions on the use of force against intruding aircraft, including their engagement, are taken in real time and always based on available intelligence about the level of threat posed by the aircraft, including factors such as intent, armaments, and the potential risk to Allied forces, civilians or infrastructure," Rutte said.

He added that NATO’s Allied Command Operations in Europe, led by Supreme Commander Alexis Grynkewich, "has the overall prerogative, responsibility and all necessary capabilities to take such decisions."

"In the case of the recent airspace violation in Estonia, which we discussed today, NATO forces promptly intercepted and escorted the aircraft without escalation, as no immediate threat was identified," the NATO chief concluded.

