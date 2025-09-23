Russia claims to have shot down 69 Ukrainian drones, third of them over Moscow

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that it allegedly destroyed 69 Ukrainian drones on 23 September, a third of which were spotted in the sky over the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian military department.

It is noted that from midnight to 7 a.m. Moscow time, drones were shot down in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Kursk regions, in the Moscow region, in the Rostov, Ryazan, Samara and Saratov regions, as well as over the annexed Crimea.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that more than 23 drones were shot down in the Moscow region, according to the Astra Telegram channel.

Rosaviatsiya has imposed temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of flights at airports in Nizhnekamsk, Kazan and Gelendzhik.

