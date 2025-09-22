Explosions rock Moscow and Moscow region as massive drone attack continues. PHOTOS

On the evening of September 22, Russia’s capital Moscow and the Moscow region came under attack by unidentified drones. At least 10 explosions were reported.

This was reported by the Russian media and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Censor.NET reports.

According to Russian sources, air defenses shot down up to nine drones over Moscow while repelling the attack.

Residents of Nakhabino and Zelenograd, near Moscow, also reported air defense activity. The airspace over Moscow remains closed.

See more: Moscow Region massively attacked by drones: airports are closed (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS





Sobyanin claimed that "no damage has been reported so far," but said emergency services were working at the sites.

The skies over Moscow are fully closed, and a "Carpet" emergency protocol was declared at the city’s airports.

"Moscow region airports, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, are not departing or receiving flights," Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) reported.

According to the Telegram channel Baza, nine flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo, six at Vnukovo, and three at Domodedovo.

Watch more: Samara region under drone attack: oil refinery on fire. VIDEO