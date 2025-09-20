Samara region under drone attack: oil refinery on fire. VIDEO

On the night of 20 September, drones attacked the Samara region of the Russian Federation. After the explosions, a fire broke out in the area of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and Telegram channels.

The pro-Russian Telegram channel Shot, citing locals, wrote that at least five explosions took place in Samara and the region.

Local residents also said that loud noises in the suburbs of Samara began around 3:40. Eyewitnesses claimed to have heard about four to seven explosions in the southwest of the city, and flashes in the sky.

After that, footage of the fire appeared on social media and allegedly showed the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery on fire.

