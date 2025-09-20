Explosions in Saratov: drones likely attacked oil refinery. VIDEO
On the night of 20 September, Russians reported a drone attack on the Saratov region: a series of powerful explosions occurred in the regional centre, causing fires and damage to a residential building.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and telegram channels.
According to the monitoring channels, a local oil refinery was hit by a UAV. Footage appeared on social media showing that a fire had broken out in the city. Local residents reported hearing at least seven explosions around 01:15 and 01:30 am.
At 00:46, the 'Carpet' plan was introduced at Saratov airport. Residents of the neighbouring town of Engels also reported explosions.
