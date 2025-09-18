SSU drone strike 1,400 kilometres away: "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" petrochemical complex hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine flew to Bashkortostan and caused a loud "bavovna" at one of Russia's largest oil refineries and petrochemical plants: "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" was attacked.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing its own sources in law enforcement.

According to preliminary information, the drones hit the "ELOU-AVT-4" unit, the heart of the plant. It is the unit that first purifies oil from water and salts and then turns it into petrol, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil. A heavy fire is spotted on the territory of the refinery and a black column of smoke rises. Bashkortostan authorities also confirmed the damage to the refinery.

"The SSU systematically blocks the flow of petrodollars to the Russian military budget. Each "bavovna" on the Russian refinery reduces the aggressor's ability to fight against Ukraine. The deep strikes into the Russian Federation demonstrate that there are no safe regions for the enemy anymore," said an informed source in the SSU.

It is known that the distance to the affected refinery is more than 1400 kilometres.









Read more: SOF hit Volgograd refinery: its work was stopped