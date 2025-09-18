SOF hit Volgograd refinery: its work was stopped
On the night of September 18, the SOF units struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery.
This was reported by the Special Operations Forces, Censor.NET informs.
"The Volgograd Oil Refinery is involved in ensuring the needs of the enemy's armed forces. This refinery is the largest producer of fuel and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. The annual processing volume is 15.7 million tons, which is 5.6% of all oil processing in the Russian Federation," the report says.
Previously, the work of the refinery was stopped.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password