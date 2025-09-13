Three hellish months for Russians: over summer, SOF struck 7 oil refineries, 3 airfields, and 2 factories on Russian territory. VIDEO
During the three summer months of 2025, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 7 refineries, three airfields, and 2 factories in Russia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces.
"Asymmetry of actions, multi-level operations, non-standard approaches to planning and courage - to work where the enemy has no rear," the statement said.
Direct actions, Deep Strike and Special Operations of the Special Forces units in June - August:
- Savasleyka airfield - 1 MiG-31K, 1 Su-34;
- Marinovka airfield - 4 Su-34 aircraft;
- Borysoglebsk airfield: a depot with guided bombs, a combat training aircraft, and possibly other aircraft;
- damage to the UAV production plant, Yelabuga;
- damage to the "Powder Plant, Tambov region;
- Iskander air defence system control centre, Kursk region;
- FOB 448 of the Iskander Base missile brigade (Kursk region);
- track radar complex TRLK 10 "Skala-M" (Crimea);
- PORT OLYA-4 vessel loaded with components for "Shahed" UAVs and ammunition (Astrakhan region);
- radar station 96L6 (AR of Crimea);
- rolling stock with fuels and lubricants (Crimea).
OIL REFINERIES:
- Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery
- Volgograd refinery
- Syzran refinery
- LLC NOVATEK-Ust-Luga
- Ryazan refinery
- JSC Kuibyshev Oil Refinery
- KRASNODAR REFINERY
Among other targets hit, put out of action:
- 10 enemy defence industry facilities;
- 58 logistics facilities that ensure the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian army;
- dozens of enemy command and control centres, storage bases for vehicles, ammunition and UAVs.
"Three months - hundreds of kilometres behind enemy lines, hundreds of deep strikes, dozens of destroyed/injured strategic targets. The enemy has lost a lot, but there is more to come!" the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasised.
*Deep strike is a deep strike carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine
on the enemy's territory.
*Direct action - "direct action" performed by the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and includes such actions as raids, ambushes, special reconnaissance, etc.
