On the night of August 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out successful strikes against verified Russian targets involved in the armed aggression against our state. The attack was a response to Russia's recent terrorist shelling of Ukrainian cities and the killing and wounding of civilians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Yes, strikes on oil refineries in the occupying country have been confirmed – the Ryazan and Novokuybyshevsk oil refineries. Ukrainian drones also successfully attacked the Anna Neftoprodukt fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the company JSC "Penza Production Association "Elektroprylad" has been affected, which specializes in the production of secure telecommunications systems, cryptographic communication devices, and printed circuit boards for military equipment.

Numerous explosions and fires have been reported at these facilities. More detailed information on the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

The combat operation was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the statement said.

"The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that supply the enemy army will continue until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. The defense forces are taking all legal measures to stop the genocide of our people, which is being deliberately carried out by the Moscow regime today," the General Staff emphasizes.

