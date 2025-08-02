Shahed storage site at Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield and Elektroprylad military plant in Penza were hit - SSU

On the night of August 2, SSU drones continued to operate on Russian military targets in enemy rear areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As noted, the first target of the long-range UAVs was the Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield (Krasnodar Krai). Here, the storage and launch sites of the "Shaheds" attacking Ukraine were hit. After the arrival of the SSU drones, a fire broke out in the area of the airfield.

"The second target is the Elektropribor plant (Penza), which works for the Russian military-industrial complex. It manufactures equipment for digital networks in military control systems, devices for aviation, armored vehicles, ships, and spacecraft. SSU drones successfully struck the facility, and smoke is visible in the area of the explosions," the SSU added.

The SSU will continue to actively work to weaken the military and economic potential of the aggressor country.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that two enterprises had been attacked in Penza.