Strikes on Russian regions: two companies attacked in Penza. VIDEO

On the night of 2 August, Ukrainian drones attacked businesses in Penza. At least 8 explosions were heard over the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

In particular, the Elektropribor and Radiozavod plants were attacked by Ukrainian drones. According to the governor of the Penza region, Oleg Melnichenko, one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack. Penza Airport temporarily restricted the landing and take-off of aircraft.

"Elektropribor manufactures specialised telecommunications and security communications equipment with cryptographic protection of speech, documentary, and graphic information. These products are used at stationary and mobile control points: on wheeled and tracked vehicles, aviation, marine, and underwater infrastructure.

"Radiozavod is an enterprise that manufactures equipment for modern mobile systems for automated control of troops and weapons. It is part of the holding company ROSElectronics of the Rostec State Corporation.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company is subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United States, Canada, and several other countries.