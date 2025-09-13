Novo-Ufa oil refinery caught fire in Bashkortostan, Russia, after drone attack. VIDEO
Following an attack by Ukrainian attack drones, a fire broke out at the Novo-Ufa oil refinery in Russia's Bashkortostan.
According to Censor.NET, video footage of the fire was published online.
"In Bashkortostan, the Novo-Ufa oil refinery was hit by strike UAVs, and a fire broke out on the spot," the commentary to the publication reads.
