Novo-Ufa oil refinery caught fire in Bashkortostan, Russia, after drone attack. VIDEO

Following an attack by Ukrainian attack drones, a fire broke out at the Novo-Ufa oil refinery in Russia's Bashkortostan.

According to Censor.NET, video footage of the fire was published online.

"In Bashkortostan, the Novo-Ufa oil refinery was hit by strike UAVs, and a fire broke out on the spot," the commentary to the publication reads.

