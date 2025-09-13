Four dozen Russian UAVs were shot down by anti-aircraft drone operators from DIU. VIDEO
Forty enemy drones were destroyed by operators of anti-aircraft drones from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"An excellent result of the combat work of the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine - the crews of hunters for Russian drones shot down 40 enemy targets," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password