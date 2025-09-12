Occupiers lack infantry in Huliaipillia direction: "There are no people, f#ck, cooks are already going into battle". AUDIO
Russian troops are suffering significant losses in the Huliaipillia direction, and the mobilisation campaign is not working.
According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the interception of a conversation between the occupier and his commander, published by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
Thus, the command is throwing everyone to the assault - the wounded, the seriously ill, cooks, drivers, signalmen, drone operators and others.
"I can't start the movement. My knees are f..cked up, I can't even step on them," complains a Russian assault men.
"Are you suggesting that the company commander roll a wheel for you and go and roll you? Do I understand you correctly?" he replies.
The company commander also complains about his soldiers.
"There are no people, f#ck, everyone has left, and the cooks are already going into battle, because you can't win, f#ck. They have brought the cooks here, they brought all the signalmen, they are already killed, f#ck," the ruscist concludes.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password