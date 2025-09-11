Russian Black Sea Fleet ship hit near Novorossiysk: it has been taken out of service for repairs. VIDEO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Special Forces attacked a ship of the MPSV07 multifunctional vessel project from the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

It took place on 10 September in the Black Sea.

"The Russians commissioned this ship in 2015. Its cost is about $60 million. In total, the aggressor has four such vessels. The MPSV07 project ship is equipped with diving complexes, remote-controlled vehicles, side-scan sonar, and EW equipment. It can be used for seabed surveys. The vessel's capacity is about 4 MW," the statement said.

Watch more: 82nd SAAB drones destroy occupiers positions in tree line: four munition drops, no equipment left. VIDEO

At the time of the attack, the ship was conducting electronic reconnaissance and patrolling the approaches to Novorossiysk Bay, where the aggressor had "registered" the remnants of its Black Sea Fleet.

The Russian ship was struck by a Ukrainian-made drone in the area of the control bridge, where the ship's navigation and communication equipment is located.

The strike destroyed the enemy vessel's electronic warfare equipment and put the ship out of commission for costly repairs.

Watch more: "Uragan," car and two motorcycles: Ukrainian border guards destroy enemy equipment near Pokrovsk. VIDEO