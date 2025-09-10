82nd SAAB drones destroy occupiers positions in tree line: four munition drops, no equipment left. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade (SAAB) detected and destroyed Russian shelters and camouflaged equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers had set up an artillery hideout along a tree line in an attempt to conceal it from reconnaissance. Using drones, Ukrainian assault troops carried out four precise drops of munitions, destroying enemy firing positions, equipment and fortifications. The brigade published footage of the combat operation on its social media pages.

"Small Ukrainian ‘bees’ are big trouble for enemy artillery. Found. Stung. And no more artillery. The 82nd Air Assault Brigade in action," the Ukrainian assault troops added.

