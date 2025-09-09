Russian invaders were captured in the area of responsibility of the 1st "Azov" National Guard Corps. The enemy command sent the invaders on the offensive to the hottest spot in Donetsk region - Dobropillia.

The "Azov" Corps reported about the prisoners, Censor.NET informs.

"The attack of the russian armed forces failed, the Defence Forces stabilised the situation, and these soldiers were just lucky to survive. They were captured by soldiers of the 4th Operational Brigade of the 'Rubizh' NGU and the 82nd Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade," the soldiers said.

Over the month of active hostilities in the Dobropillia sector, where units of the 1st "Azov" Corps of the NGU, together with adjacent and subordinate units, are holding the defence line, 69 occupiers were taken prisoner.

