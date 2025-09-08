ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5212 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
7 481 42

Occupiers tied naked Russian soldiers to utility poles as "disciplinary measure": "Were you drinking or f#cking?". VIDEO

Russian servicemen tied naked fellow soldiers to utility poles and left them on the road as a supposed "disciplinary measure."

According to Censor.NET, other Russian soldiers came to see their humiliated comrades and filmed it. Two men were taped facing each other and left without clothing. "Were you drinking or f#cking?" one Russian soldier asks while recording the incident.

Warning: Foul language!

Watch more: Black Russian complains about wounded relative: "Can’t he get into hospital? His leg is rotting! Putin must be informed about this immediately". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9920) clothing (28) torture (184) mockery (38)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 