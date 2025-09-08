Occupiers tied naked Russian soldiers to utility poles as "disciplinary measure": "Were you drinking or f#cking?". VIDEO

Russian servicemen tied naked fellow soldiers to utility poles and left them on the road as a supposed "disciplinary measure."

According to Censor.NET, other Russian soldiers came to see their humiliated comrades and filmed it. Two men were taped facing each other and left without clothing. "Were you drinking or f#cking?" one Russian soldier asks while recording the incident.

Warning: Foul language!

Watch more: Black Russian complains about wounded relative: "Can’t he get into hospital? His leg is rotting! Putin must be informed about this immediately". VIDEO