A video has surfaced online showing an African man with a Russian passport complaining that his relative, wounded in Ukraine, is not receiving proper medical care.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Russian man said his relative needs surgery within the next few days; otherwise, his leg will have to be amputated.

"A tearful stand-up by a Russian ‘patriot,’ who showed up with his children outside a hospital and threw a fit. He said that his wife’s brother had been mobilized. At the end of August, he was wounded near Bakhmut. A hospital in Moscow refused to provide proper medical treatment. According to doctors, the serviceman has only two days left to save his leg from amputation. Time is running out," the publication’s author noted in commentary.

