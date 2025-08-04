ENG
Drone flies through window into room where four occupiers are sitting. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator directed their UAV into a building where at least four Russian occupiers were present.

According to Censor.NET, the drone caught the Russians by flying in through a window. A video posted on social media shows that one of the occupiers is an African mercenary.

