"Uragan," car and two motorcycles: Ukrainian border guards destroy enemy equipment near Pokrovsk. VIDEO
A pilot of the State Border Guard Service’s Phoenix reconnaissance-strike system took out another BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system in the Pokrovsk direction, this is the second destruction in the past four days.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack was posted on the brigade's telegram channel. At the moment of the attack, Russian troops were preparing the launcher to open fire, but the drone struck the target precisely. Along with the Uragan, a car and two motorcycles parked nearby went up in flames.
